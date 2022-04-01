APD: WB I-40 closed at San Mateo due to crash | KOB 4

APD: WB I-40 closed at San Mateo due to crash

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 01, 2022 03:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have shut down all lanes of westbound I-40 at San Mateo following a crash involving a motorcycle that started on fire. They said the driver was not seriously injured.

The entrance to westbound I-40 at Louisiana is also shut down.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

