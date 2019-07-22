APD welcomes 19 new officers from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy

This group has helped Mayor Keller to meet his goal of adding 100 officers every fiscal year.

However, they also want to hit the 1,000 officer mark by the end of the year. Mayor Keller said it's going to get harder because lateral hires locally are slowing down and the city will have to recruit differently to keep pace.

"We're going to have to start going to other cities and the biggest thing we need though is a few more folks to want to join the ranks out of college, or out of high school," Keller said.

He said the city's focus on community policing requires a greater number of cops.

The 19 graduates will require at least 4 months of on-the-job training before they can patrol on their own.