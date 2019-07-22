APD welcomes 19 new officers from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Getting crime down in Albuquerque has been priority No. 1 for Mayor Tim Keller. To meet that goal, this administration says they need more police officers.
Mayor Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier welcomed 19 new officers Monday. The 19 cadets are the first to come from a hybrid class at CNM.
“In less than a year, we created a partnership between CNM and APD, and graduated our first class of police officers,” Mayor Keller said. “We are being creative, and investing in a new era of policing to address the public safety needs of our community. As we approach a police force of 1,000 officers, we are in a better position to attack crime from all sides.”
This group has helped Mayor Keller to meet his goal of adding 100 officers every fiscal year.
However, they also want to hit the 1,000 officer mark by the end of the year. Mayor Keller said it's going to get harder because lateral hires locally are slowing down and the city will have to recruit differently to keep pace.
"We're going to have to start going to other cities and the biggest thing we need though is a few more folks to want to join the ranks out of college, or out of high school," Keller said.
He said the city's focus on community policing requires a greater number of cops.
The 19 graduates will require at least 4 months of on-the-job training before they can patrol on their own.
