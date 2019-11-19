APD: Woman arrested in connection to West Side murder

Justine Lopez
November 19, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A woman was arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the West Side last Friday.
Tammy Archibeque Ramirez, 45, is accused of killing Esperanza Ramirez during a domestic dispute.
APD arrested Archibeque Ramirez Nov. 16 for an unrelated charge.
She faces one open count of murder and tampering with evidence related to the Friday murder.
She is being held at MDC.
