APD: Woman arrested in connection to West Side murder | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Woman arrested in connection to West Side murder

APD: Woman arrested in connection to West Side murder

Justine Lopez
Created: November 19, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A woman was arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the West Side last Friday.

Tammy Archibeque Ramirez, 45, is accused of killing Esperanza Ramirez during a domestic dispute.

Advertisement

APD arrested Archibeque Ramirez Nov. 16 for an unrelated charge.

She faces one open count of murder and tampering with evidence related to the Friday murder.

She is being held at MDC.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Advertisement


311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
AFR investigates car dealership fire
AFR investigates car dealership fire
DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do
DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do