APD: Woman dies after being stabbed | KOB 4
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 09:39 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 09:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a second homicide in less than 24 hours.

Police said they were called to the Chelsea Village apartments, near Louisiana and Montgomery, around 7 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute. 

When they arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital. The female died. The male is listed in critical condition.


