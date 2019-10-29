APD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 29, 2019 08:27 AM
Created: October 29, 2019 06:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department believes a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near McMahon and Kayenta in northwest Albuquerque. 

A witness said he was walking with the victim in the bike lane on McMahon when a vehicle – possibly a pickup truck – hit the woman. He was able to flag down an APD officer who was traveling westbound.

Police called for rescue crews, who transported the woman to UNM Hospital. She later died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

APD said that intersections and surrounding roads were closed during the investigation, but should be reopened before the morning rush. 

Police said the vehicle that hit the woman has not been found yet, and the identities of the man and the woman will not be released at this time.  

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


