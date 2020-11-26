APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting | KOB 4

APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 26, 2020 06:51 AM
Created: November 26, 2020 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Lomas and Louisiana overnight. Officers have determined that the scene was at a gas station in the area. 

Police said officers were originally dispatched to Lovelace Women's Hospital on Montgomery in response to a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to UNM Hospital instead where she remains in critical, but stable, condition. 

Police have not released the identity of the woman or identified any suspects at this time.  

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar