APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 26, 2020 06:51 AM
Created: November 26, 2020 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Lomas and Louisiana overnight. Officers have determined that the scene was at a gas station in the area.
Police said officers were originally dispatched to Lovelace Women's Hospital on Montgomery in response to a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to UNM Hospital instead where she remains in critical, but stable, condition.
Police have not released the identity of the woman or identified any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
