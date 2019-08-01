APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet

APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet

Joshua Panas
August 01, 2019 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was arrested for throwing her dog out of her apartment's third-story window Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, someone witnessed Ashley Scott, 28, throw the dog out of the window.

The dog was found dead in the area of 6th and Central.

The criminal complaint states that an autopsy will be done to determine whether the dog was dead before Scott allegedly threw it out of the window.

Upon being arrested, police state Scott kicked an officer.

She is charged with battery upon a peace officer and maliciously killing an animal.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: August 01, 2019 04:03 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
Man dies in Border Patrol custody in NM
Man dies in Border Patrol custody in NM
New Mexican restaurant poised to open in northeast Albuquerque
New Mexican restaurant poised to open in northeast Albuquerque
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Epstein wanted to 'seed the human race' at his New Mexico ranch
Advertisement




Albuquerque still has openings for pre-K education programs
Albuquerque still has openings for pre-K education programs
Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex
Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex
APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake
Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake
3 Santa Fe city workers claim they were subjected to unsafe working conditions
3 Santa Fe city workers claim they were subjected to unsafe working conditions