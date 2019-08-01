APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
Joshua Panas
August 01, 2019 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was arrested for throwing her dog out of her apartment's third-story window Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, someone witnessed Ashley Scott, 28, throw the dog out of the window.
The dog was found dead in the area of 6th and Central.
The criminal complaint states that an autopsy will be done to determine whether the dog was dead before Scott allegedly threw it out of the window.
Upon being arrested, police state Scott kicked an officer.
She is charged with battery upon a peace officer and maliciously killing an animal.
Joshua Panas
Updated: August 01, 2019 04:03 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:02 PM
