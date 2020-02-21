APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff | KOB 4
APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff

Joy Wang
Updated: February 21, 2020 03:30 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department blocked off the area of 98th and Volcano, near the Flying J, Friday afternoon. 

A police spokesperson said a woman pulled a knife on someone at a Walgreens in southwest Albuquerque, then took off and doused herself in lighter fluid. 

She was reportedly barricaded inside a stolen car before police were able to take her into custody.


