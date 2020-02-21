APD: Woman who doused herself in lighter fluid prompts SWAT standoff

Joy Wang
Updated: February 21, 2020 03:30 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 02:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department blocked off the area of 98th and Volcano, near the Flying J, Friday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said a woman pulled a knife on someone at a Walgreens in southwest Albuquerque, then took off and doused herself in lighter fluid.
She was reportedly barricaded inside a stolen car before police were able to take her into custody.
