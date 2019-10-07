APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation arrest 7 since start of Fiesta
Kassi Nelson
October 07, 2019 07:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There are a lot of security measures to keep the thousands of people inside Balloon Fiesta Park safe including APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation. The officers who work the operation are dedicated to stopping auto theft, DWI, and human trafficking.
“Especially toward hotels, commercial areas, restaurants where people are going to be staying as visitors but as the public in general too,” said APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.
Gallegos said they have arrested seven people during the crackdown since the start of the Fiesta three days ago.
Police said Gabriel Blea and Shawna Colby were found in a stolen vehicle Saturday.
“We focus on auto theft in particular. We see that as a gateway crime for folks who are doing other things,” he said.
Police also arrested Eric Hawke. They said Hawke was checking out vehicles in hotel parking lots on University and Menaul. He also had meth on him.
Gallegos said Antavio Cox was arrested Sunday for a parole violation. He’s facing serious charges out of Texas for rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor. Three others were also arrested after casing vehicles in the Lowe’s parking lot on Paseo Del Norte.
While the work to keep our city safe is never finished, Gallegos said the operation is “so far so good.”
