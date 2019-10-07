APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation arrest 7 since start of Fiesta | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation arrest 7 since start of Fiesta

Kassi Nelson
October 07, 2019 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There are a lot of security measures to keep the thousands of people inside Balloon Fiesta Park safe including APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation. The officers who work the operation are dedicated to stopping auto theft, DWI, and human trafficking.

Advertisement

“Especially toward hotels, commercial areas, restaurants where people are going to be staying as visitors but as the public in general too,” said APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

Gallegos said they have arrested seven people during the crackdown since the start of the Fiesta three days ago.

Police said Gabriel Blea and Shawna Colby were found in a stolen vehicle Saturday.

“We focus on auto theft in particular. We see that as a gateway crime for folks who are doing other things,” he said.

Police also arrested Eric Hawke. They said Hawke was checking out vehicles in hotel parking lots on University and Menaul. He also had meth on him.

Gallegos said Antavio Cox was arrested Sunday for a parole violation. He’s facing serious charges out of Texas for rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor. Three others were also arrested after casing vehicles in the Lowe’s parking lot on Paseo Del Norte.

While the work to keep our city safe is never finished, Gallegos said the operation is “so far so good.”

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: October 07, 2019 07:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rough landings for at least 3 balloons Monday morning
Rough landings for at least 3 balloons Monday morning
APD arrest wanted man during Balloon Fiesta safety operation
APD arrest wanted man during Balloon Fiesta safety operation
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Advertisement



Teen charged in connection to the deaths of two teens last year
Teen charged in connection to the deaths of two teens last year
Torres Small talks impeachment inquiry, new legislation
Torres Small talks impeachment inquiry, new legislation
APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation arrest 7 since start of Fiesta
APD’s Balloon Fiesta Safety Operation arrest 7 since start of Fiesta
"El Camino" to premiere in theaters Friday
"El Camino" to premiere in theaters Friday
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward