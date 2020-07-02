APD's crime stats show drop in property crimes, rise in crimes against a person, society | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: July 02, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released Thursday the 2019 crime statistics it submitted to the FBI. 

In 2019, APD reported a record-breaking 93 homicides. That was an increase of four from 2018. 

A year-to-year comparison shows the overall amount of crime dropped in 2019. The report says there were 75,538 crimes were committed in Albuquerque in 2018. In 2019, the department reports that 70,233 crimes were committed.

Crimes against property dropped by about 10% in 2019. However, crimes against a person rose by 1%.

Crimes against society, which include drug offenses, animal cruelty and gambling offenses, saw a 9% increase in 2019. 

