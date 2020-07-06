APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A very disturbing video is circulating on social media appearing to show a man sexually assaulting a woman. The video has gained a lot of attention locally, including that of the Albuquerque Police Department.
The video was initially posted on Snapchat and shows a man and woman on a motorcycle. The video shows the man apparently trying to sexually assault the woman while another person records it.
It’s unclear where the video was taken or when – but it shows the woman fighting to get the man off of her. The man exposes himself and the woman eventually hits the man in the groin area before managing to get away.
On Facebook, some have shared the possible identities of the men allegedly involved. However, KOB 4 has been unable to independently verify their identities.
A spokesperson for APD said they were made aware of the video early Monday morning and referred it to the sex crimes unit. It’s unclear whether a police report was filed in this case.
