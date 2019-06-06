APD's Shield Unit freeing up officers to spend more time on patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department expanded its Shield Unit.
The Shield Unit was started in 2017 and was made up of three paralegals who prepared cases for prosecution.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed a new budget which allows for nine more positions to be funded. In addition to paralegals, the unit now includes employees with other types of civilian law enforcement backgrounds
“Hiring civilian specialists to do this work pays off in two ways,” Deputy Chief Harold Medina said. “APD is turning over quality cases to the District Attorney’s Office, which helps lead to indictments and successful prosecutions. Just as important, it frees up our officers to spend more time on patrol and doing community policing, rather than doing administrative work that can take hours for every case.”
The Shield Unit was created to help clear a backlog of cases. In 2018 and, so far, in 2019, the unit provided discovery on more than 5,000 cases.
