APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect

Joshua Panas
Created: April 02, 2020 08:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team arrested a murder suspect Thursday.
Police said Mark Anthony Bentacu barricaded himself in a home at 1022 Palomas SE.
Bentacu, 30, was wanted for the March 17 murder of Javier Solis-Marrufo at the M&M Gas Station in southeast Albuquerque.
Bentacu is being charged with an open count of murder, assault with the intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company