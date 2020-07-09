APD's youth camp goes virtual | KOB 4
Brittany Costello
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has been forced to come up with a new plan to hold "Camp Fearless" because of the pandemic.

The youth camp, which allows kids to get a better understanding of the police department and officers, will be virtual this year. 

APD started rolling out videos this week.

"Our major goal is in order to build a relationship to build that trust and legitimacy between youth and the Albuquerque Police Department," said Lt. Roger Legendre.

The camp showcase different aspects of the department including specialized units.

Health and wellness is also part of the camp. Each day they encourage the camp-goers to do a specific exercise.

All the videos are expected to be online by next week.

"They're not going to take up a terrible amount of time but it gives them the opportunity to get some safety tips and also get to know the department that serves their community," Lt. Legendre said. 

For those who don't have internet access or a device, there may be other options.

"I recommend checking with our local libraries, checking with our community centers, checking if there's any hours of operation," Lt. Legendre said.

Children who want to graduate from the camp need to watch all the videos by July 31 and turn in a packet to APD by Aug. 5.

Click here to learn more about the camp


 


