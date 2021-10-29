APOA Survey: Officers do not feel supported by city leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rank and file officers with the Albuquerque Police Department don’t feel supported by city leaders, according to a new survey from the union representing them.

The Albuquerque Police Officers Association (APOA) released its annual survey Friday that 421 officers participated in.



"This department’s not worried about crime,” said APOA President Shaun Willoughby. “This department’s worried about compliance and DOJ reforms and it's really hard. All these politicians will tell you we've got to do both simultaneously. Not a realistic expectation.”



According to the survey, 98% of the officers who took part don't feel supported by Mayor Tim Keller and his administration, while 95% don't feel supported by Chief Harold Medina or Albuquerque City Council.



"They do not feel like they have a recipe for success,” said Willoughby. “85% of them are looking for other jobs in a year where 137 police officers have already left followed by a year where 81 police officers left last year. I mean we have a natural attrition rate in this police department dating back 20 years of 60. So they've got a serious problem on their hands and I think it starts with treating your employees with a little more respect."



City Council President Cynthia Borrego says she was surprised the officers surveyed don't feel supported.



"We always let them know that we support them 150%. So it's alarming to me to see those results of what was in that survey," she said.