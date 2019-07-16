Apollo 11 after 50 years: NM scientist made lunar surface photos possible | KOB 4
Apollo 11 after 50 years: NM scientist made lunar surface photos possible

Eddie Garcia
July 16, 2019 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 50 years later, the Apollo 11 moon landing remains one of NASA'S greatest accomplishments.

New Mexico's link to that historic event is Jim Mayo, the engineer who developed the cameras which captured those first lunar images.

“Like Armstrong said, it was one small step for man – in my case it was one small step for me to support the program, but it was an enormous effort involving tens of thousands of people,” said Mayo.

As an air force lieutenant, Mayo contracted with NASA to make sure the astronauts knew how to use the camera equipment.

“I was the guy in my group at Wright-Patterson at the avionics laboratory... was the group that actually tested those cameras and I had in my office and my lab many times, NASA astronauts,” said Mayo.

Mayo says he got to know those astronauts very well.

“Neil Armstrong looked younger than me even though he was about 10 years older and he was a great guy, friendly, talkative. Buzz was a good man,” said Mayo.

Mayo continues working to this day, as the chief optics engineer at New Mexico-based Tau Technologies.

He says he plans on staying active.

KOB 4 asked Mayo if he would want to be involved if we go back to the moon again.

“I'll be an octogenarian then, so if I'm still around!” said Mayo.

This coming Saturday, on Apollo 11's 50th anniversary, Mayo will be sharing stories about his time on the mission.

For more information, click here.

