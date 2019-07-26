Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill

Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill

KOB Web Staff
July 26, 2019 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investigators are trying to determine what caused an apparent explosion in Nob Hill Friday night.

Advertisement

Emergency crews responded to Central and Bryn Mawr around 8:30 p.m.

The incident appeared to be centered at the Hiway House Motel. The lower portion of the building was blown out. 

It's not clear if anyone was injured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 26, 2019 09:31 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 08:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Fallen Roswell firefighter remembered as honorable man
Fallen Roswell firefighter remembered as honorable man
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Advertisement




Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill
Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds