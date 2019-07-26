Reported explosion at building in Nob Hill
KOB Web Staff
July 26, 2019 09:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investigators are trying to determine what caused an apparent explosion in Nob Hill Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to Central and Bryn Mawr around 8:30 p.m.
The incident appeared to be centered at the Hiway House Motel. The lower portion of the building was blown out.
It's not clear if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 26, 2019 09:31 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 08:44 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved