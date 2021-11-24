Appeals court: Albuquerque ordinance violates 1st Amendment | KOB 4

Appeals court: Albuquerque ordinance violates 1st Amendment

Appeals court: Albuquerque ordinance violates 1st Amendment

The Associated Press
Created: November 24, 2021 02:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that an Albuquerque ordinance aimed at curbing panhandling in certain places wasn't sufficiently narrow to avoid violating First Amendment rights.

The ordinance prohibits pedestrians from congregating close to a highway entrance or ramp, occupying a median considered unsuitable for pedestrians or having an exchange of any kind with somebody in a vehicle in a traffic lane.

City officials said the restrictions address pedestrian safety concerns and were narrowly tailored to not restrict speech more than necessary. The ordinance was challenged by panhandlers, protesters and people who pass out items to the needy.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD arrests suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
APD arrests suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town
Man charged in fatal NE Albuquerque crash
Man charged in fatal NE Albuquerque crash
Local organization hopes Albuquerque will change handling of homeless camps
Local organization hopes Albuquerque will change handling of homeless camps
Estancia requires 'armed' meetings in response to new Roundhouse rules
Estancia requires 'armed' meetings in response to new Roundhouse rules
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge