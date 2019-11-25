Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales | KOB 4
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2019 08:42 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fabian Gonzales, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, will not be forced to stay in jail pending trial. 

The New Mexico Court of Appeals denied the state's motion for pretrial detention.

The ruling said the District Court acted in accordance to the law when Gonzales' case was handed over to Pretrial Services. 

Gonzales is facing charges for child abuse and tampering with evidence in connection to Victoria Martens death. He was released from jail on Nov. 19. 

There's been an ongoing appeal on the use of evidence in Gonzales' trial. His cousin, Jessica Kelley, and Victoria's mom, Michelle, have already taken plea deals in the murder case. 


