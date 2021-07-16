Appellate court judge to fill New Mexico high court vacancy

The Associated Press
Created: July 16, 2021 11:37 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Court of Appeals Judge Briana Zamora has been named to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced the appointment Friday.
Zamora fills the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Barbara Vigil.
The governor selected Zamora from a list of candidates provided by a nominating commission.
Before joining the appellate court, the 47-year-old Zamora served as a judge in New Mexico's busiest judicial district in Albuquerque.
She has presided over thousands of criminal cases and specialty courts during her time on the bench.
She also worked as assistant state attorney general and assistant district attorney.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)