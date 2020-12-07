Applications open Monday for New Mexico small business grants

The state will start taking applications on Monday and applications will be accepted for 11 days.

“Grants themselves will be awarded based on the number of employees that these businesses have,” said Russel.

The money is coming from the federal CARES Act.

Applications will be reviewed in three funding rounds. Russel expects the money to be handed out to businesses that are approved by Dec. 23.

“The grant itself may be used for regular business expenses, your rent, marketing, your utilities, things that you simply don’t have the money currently to pay because in fact you have reduced revenue,” she said.

Information on the guidelines, eligibility requirements, required documents and application process is available here