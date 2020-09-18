APS adds COVID-19 tracking feature to website | KOB 4
APS adds COVID-19 tracking feature to website

Kai Porter
Updated: September 18, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: September 18, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools added a new feature to their website to make it easier to keep track of how many staff members test positive for COVID-19.

While students are learning remotely for the entire semester, some staff members who have returned to work at the district’s schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

APS spokesperson Monica Armenta said the district started posted positive cases from schools and worksites online. The COVID-19 tracking reported is updated every Friday. In August, 17 employees tested positive at nine sites. Only two employees have tested positive for the virus this month so far.

“This is the worst educational crisis in the history of this country and there is limited information,” Armenta said. “We feel that everyone has the right to know what facts are available and that providing this information, people can use it to make their own decisions about how we proceed moving forward.”

Armenta said the information will also be useful to see how the virus spread.

“This information will provide us some data to look at how the whole pandemic panned out, if there were patterns, if there were certain areas that maybe required more resources. We’re of the opinion that the more information we have the better choices we can make,” she said.

To view the district’s COVID-19 tracker, click here.


