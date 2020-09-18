APS adds COVID-19 tracking feature to website

APS spokesperson Monica Armenta said the district started posted positive cases from schools and worksites online. The COVID-19 tracking reported is updated every Friday. In August, 17 employees tested positive at nine sites. Only two employees have tested positive for the virus this month so far.

“This is the worst educational crisis in the history of this country and there is limited information,” Armenta said. “We feel that everyone has the right to know what facts are available and that providing this information, people can use it to make their own decisions about how we proceed moving forward.”