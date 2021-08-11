APS aims for a 'sense of normalcy' in new school year amid Delta surge

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque Public Schools began the new school year Wednesday amid a surge of the Delta variant and new COVID-19 guidelines.
APS is requiring students to wear masks and cafeteria seats are blocked off to encourage social distancing. There are also touchless water bottle filters and filtration units in classrooms to minimize contact with surfaces and clear the air.
Despite the challenges, APS is hoping for a safe sense of normalcy this year.
"We know how important that in-person learning is to our students and how much they need it," APS Chief Operations Officer Dr. Gabriella Blakey said. "Because we want to keep in-person learning, if it means setting up our classrooms a little bit different or wearing masks, it's going to keep our kids safe and keep us in the classroom."
