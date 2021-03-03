APS allowed to participate in high school sports

Fall sports including football, soccer, volleyball, and cross country will compete within the district on an abbreviated schedule.

They won’t be able to travel out of district because their season, which will start a couple of weeks after many others in the state, doesn’t align with the New Mexico Activities Association’s calendar.

Winter sports and spring sports, which include basketball, cheer dance, baseball, softball and track will be allowed to participate in NMAA competitions.

Competitions for winter sports are scheduled to start after spring break at the end of March. The APS Athletics Department hopes to post a schedule of events by mid-March.

Teams have been given the choice to participate, so not all sports will be represented by all schools.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend practices or competitions.

High school athletics is allowed to resume because the PED, which has tied sports to hybrid learning, approved plans by APS high schools that offer voluntary small group, in-person learning on all campuses beginning the week of March 8.