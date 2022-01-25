APS amends enhanced COVID-safe practices | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APS amends enhanced COVID-safe practices

APS amends enhanced COVID-safe practices

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2022 04:23 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has revised its enhanced COVID-safe practices.

APS will now allow two spectators per student participant at indoor sporting events and other activities. Masks will still be required indoors, for spectators and guests. Officials said students will need to provide the names of guests, who will be checked in at games and other events. ID may be required.

The school district also clarified its outdoor masking rule – requiring masks outside only in crowded settings and for close-contact activities, in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations.

The amended enhanced COVID-safe practices were approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department on Monday, Jan. 24. APS will allow a limited number of spectators at sporting events and other activities beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26. 

The enhanced practices will be in place through at least Feb. 2, due to the surge of omicron cases.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field
BCSO: 16-year-old identified as person found dead in open field
Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits
Bernalillo County offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits
Albuquerque teen arrested in connection to 2021 murder
Albuquerque teen arrested in connection to 2021 murder
New Mexicans voice concerns about National Guard members becoming substitute teachers
New Mexicans voice concerns about National Guard members becoming substitute teachers