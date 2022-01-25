APS amends enhanced COVID-safe practices

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2022 04:23 PM
Created: January 25, 2022 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has revised its enhanced COVID-safe practices.
APS will now allow two spectators per student participant at indoor sporting events and other activities. Masks will still be required indoors, for spectators and guests. Officials said students will need to provide the names of guests, who will be checked in at games and other events. ID may be required.
The school district also clarified its outdoor masking rule – requiring masks outside only in crowded settings and for close-contact activities, in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations.
The amended enhanced COVID-safe practices were approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department on Monday, Jan. 24. APS will allow a limited number of spectators at sporting events and other activities beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The enhanced practices will be in place through at least Feb. 2, due to the surge of omicron cases.
