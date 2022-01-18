APS announces enhanced COVID-19 safe procedures districtwide

Blakey said these protocols were introduced last semester, geared at schools with rising case counts, but now it'll be going districtwide for two weeks.

Other measures include:

Wearing properly fitted masks outdoors as well as indoors

Students facing one way in classrooms and the cafeteria

Keeping students in cohorts

No spectators at school events, including athletics, through Feb. 2

Prohibiting large group gatherings, including assemblies

Staggering transition times and recesses

Closing drinking fountains (though students can still fill water bottles)

Restricting locker use

"We really felt like if we do this now it will open up so that in a couple weeks we can get back to a place where we can maintain the season for our winter athletes, we can have those spring activities for seniors, you know, everyone wants to have graduation," said Blakey.

KOB 4 asked APS officials if remote learning was still on the table.

“We don't have a formula for that, we really know that we need to keep kids in school as much as we can,” Blakey replied.

For more information, click here.