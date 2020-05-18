APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date | KOB 4
APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 18, 2020 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education approved a budget Monday for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget includes more than $6.673 million in cuts.

Departments at City Center were asked to reduce their budgets by 10%. Vacancies will go unfilled, contract services will be reduced, a travel ban and hiring freeze are in place, according to APS.

APS claims the first round of cuts does not have an immediate impact on students and doesn’t force APS reduce its workforce.

Also, APS announced that extended and alternative calendars will be limited

All APS schools will now start on the same day in the coming school year, tentatively set for Aug. 12, and only three will continue on an extended learning calendar – Hawthorne, Los Padillas, and Whittier elementary schools.

The budget is expected to be revised after a special legislative session.


