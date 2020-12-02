APS announces update to attendance policy

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools officials announced an update to their attendance policy. Starting Wednesday, teachers must take attendance every day for each class and/or period.
The district has always taken attendance, but Tanya Kuhnee, an English teacher, said APS was counting contacts with students instead of participation.
"So contacts counted anything from students submitting an assignment, working on an assignment, attending a class period, meeting with a teacher during office hours, or even emailing a teacher for help,” Kuhnee explained.
Previously, students could email a teacher and be considered present. Moving forward, students will only get credit if they participate in remote class.
Elementary school students must participate in at least 51 percent of their daily virtual classes to be considered present, and middle and high school students must participate in at least 51 percent of each virtual class period to be considered present.
"So no longer will they receive credit for their attendance if they simply log in and logout,” Kuhnee said.
For students who can’t log in due to technical reasons, Kuhnee said they will be able to go back into the system and work with students on a case-by-case basis. She also said the new way of doing things will hopefully prevent students from abusing the system.
"We think that the fact students are now going to know that their parents and everybody else knows they're attending class will really help push them to show up,” she added.
