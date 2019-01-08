APS asks public to approve property tax increase

District officials said the money would be sued to rebuild, repair and refresh more than 100 schools.

“We have to have that to maintain our current facilities,” said Scott Elder, APS chief operations officer. “That’s 190 million over the next six years to keep the schools running, cool, whatever it needs to be.”

Elder said the money would also go toward new technology, a security command center and security.

“Things like perimeter fencing, classroom locks, door access so people have less access in the school,” Elder said.

Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market policy research institute in Albuquerque, said APS is asking for a lot from homeowners.

“First and foremost, they just built a $20-plus million training facility, brand new, not for the students at all. It’s for training teachers. We all want well trained teachers but you have to wonder if you really needed to build a very expensive facility when you say you have all these other needs.”

From his perspective, Gessing said APS had other options to obtain money.

He said the district could sell its old property, consolidate schools and working with the legislature.

“There are other options, other avenues available but it’s up to the voters to say, 'No APS, you have to do something more creative than just coming back and asking us for more money.’"

Gessing and school officials will be at a public forum Tuesday breaking down the pros and cons to the bond/mill levy package.

It’s hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico from 6-7:30 p.m. at the KANW radio station at 220 Coal Avenue SE.