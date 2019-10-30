APS asks voters to approve nearly $300 million in funding

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 30, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: October 30, 2019 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools officials want voters to approve nearly $300 million in funding during the Nov. 5 election.
Scott Elder, the district’s chief operations officer, said he listened to residents after they voted against increasing their taxes to pay for upgrades.
The latest measure would not increase taxes. People would pay the same amount in taxes, and money would be used for school maintenance and security.
“Perimeter fencing, classroom locks, door locks -- you have to ring into a school,” Elder said. “It may be more inconvenient but it'll be a lot safer."
If the initiatives don’t pass, Elder said the district may have to pull money from various departments.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company