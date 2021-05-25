APS backtracks on COVID-19 bonus checks

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 25, 2021 05:29 PM
Created: May 25, 2021 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is no longer promising to give bonuses to full-time employees who worked during the pandemic.
In a statement, APS Superintendent Scott Elder said the State Auditor's Office raised concerns about payments violating the state's constitution.
"More specifically, the anti-donation clause," Elder said.
Elder added that the district is working to resolve the problem, and hopes to find a way to offer the bonuses.
The bonuses were going to be paid by using federal stimulus money.
APS planned on giving full-time employees a check for $1,000. Part-time employees would have received a $500 check.
The checks were scheduled to be disbursed on June 25.
