APS begins Chromebook distribution

"Basically for graduation, what we said is if a student, at the time of closure, was successful, we wanted to continue to support that success and support them as they moved on to graduation and college or career," Milazzo said. "If a student wasn't successful, we wanted to really intervene individually with that student and try and get them the learning and support they needed in order to demonstrate readiness to graduate by the end of May."

Distance learning for APS officially begins April 13. That's when teachers will begin reaching out to students-- if they haven't already.

School officials say the rest of the school year will be focused on reinforcing lessons that have already been taught-- and Milazzo has some lofty goals.

"It is my great hope that we will have even more seniors graduate than usual because of all the additional support and attention being paid to them on a one-to-one basis," she said.

School officials also said it will be up to students and their parents to take the remainder of the semester serious-- to achieve their goals.

