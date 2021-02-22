APS board asks Gov. Lujan Grisham to decouple school sports from hybrid learning

The letter states that a significant number of student-athletes are depressed and are not doing well academically now — but sports can be used as an incentive for success.

"The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education is advocating that school boards across the state of New Mexico be allowed to make their own determination of whether or not local plans for increased in-person learning opportunities should allow for required participation in NMAA-sponsored activities. In particular, the APS plan for implementing small group in-person education should qualify for allowing our athletic programs to participate in NMAA-sponsored activities.

Please consider decoupling athletics participation from the hybrid model, and approving our targeted small group in-school education plan to include athletic participation."

Currently, APS is implementing a re-entry plan that allows small groups to return, mostly face-to-face, and primarily focusing on K-12 students that might be at-risk for concerns like special education needs, learning loss, mental health concerns and online access issues.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered at APS headquarters — where students, parents and coaches called on school leaders to allow sports to resume.

