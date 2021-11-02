APS board election: 4 out of 7 seats to be decided Tuesday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 02, 2021 06:50 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For the first time ever, school board members are on the ballot for the November election. The Albuquerque Public Schools board will get a major shake-up Tuesday.
Four seats on the board will be determined by this election, which is a majority of the board. None of the incumbents are running. After nearly two years of steering the district through a pandemic, and all the challenges that come with that – all four board members with terms ending this year said they're done.
Tuesday's shakeup will impact Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7.
Here's the breakdown:
District 3 covers the Albuquerque and Valley High School areas. It's currently represented by Lorenzo Garcia. After Tuesday, it will be either be Jinx Baskerville, Ali Ennenga, Lucas Gauthier, or Danielle Gonzales.
District 5 covers the West Mesa High School area and it's currently represented by Candelaria Patterson. Voters are picking between Emma Jones, Uche Maria Ohiri and Crystal Tapia-Romero.
District 6 covers Eldorado, Manzano, and Sandia High Schools. Elizabeth Armijo is currently on the board. She will be replaced by either Arthur Carrasco, Celia Cortez, or Josefina Dominguez.
District 7 covers the Del Norte and La Cueva High School areas. Current Board President Dr. David Peercy represents that district. His seat will be filled by either Nicholas Bevins, Julie Brenning, or Courtney Jackson.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company