APS board election: 4 out of 7 seats to be decided Tuesday

Here's the breakdown:

District 3 covers the Albuquerque and Valley High School areas. It's currently represented by Lorenzo Garcia. After Tuesday, it will be either be Jinx Baskerville, Ali Ennenga, Lucas Gauthier, or Danielle Gonzales.

District 5 covers the West Mesa High School area and it's currently represented by Candelaria Patterson. Voters are picking between Emma Jones, Uche Maria Ohiri and Crystal Tapia-Romero.

District 6 covers Eldorado, Manzano, and Sandia High Schools. Elizabeth Armijo is currently on the board. She will be replaced by either Arthur Carrasco, Celia Cortez, or Josefina Dominguez.

District 7 covers the Del Norte and La Cueva High School areas. Current Board President Dr. David Peercy represents that district. His seat will be filled by either Nicholas Bevins, Julie Brenning, or Courtney Jackson.