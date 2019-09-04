APS board members look at 2020 legislative session
Patrick Hayes
September 04, 2019 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools discussed five resolutions laying out their 2020 wish list.
Items include more technical training, extra funding for teachers and security upgrades.
As KOB previously reported, the district did not receive any new money for security upgrades.
However, board members are considering asking lawmakers to “create state level security standards and funding to address and upgrade all schools in our state outside of normal capital outlay funding mechanism until all schools are up to security standards.”
"They know they prepare these every year and so they bring these resolutions,” said Heather Dahl, the district’s policy analyst.
“They'll discuss tonight what they want to bring to their peers in October at their school work conference,” she added.
According to Dahl, that will give board members around the state enough time to work with legislators to come with a plan heading into the 2020 legislative session which starts Jan. 21, 2020.
