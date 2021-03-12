APS to resume in-person learning April 5

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 12, 2021 04:03 PM
Created: March 12, 2021 09:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education met Friday morning to discuss the district's updated reentry plan.
Earlier this week, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced that schools are expected to be fully reopened for in-person learning by April 5.
The APS Board said school staff will return March 29 and the district will move forward with a full schedule and students returning April 5. Students can attend in-person five days a week but remote learning will remain an option. The district said they will respect parent's decisions to not have their children return to in-person learning.
Students will need to bring their electronic devices to class because some students will be in the same class, but online.
Group activities will be limited. The APS Board said there will be no field trips, dances or pep rallies. Band and choir activities must be outdoors, and students must eat outdoors as well. Buses are expected to begin running April 5, although there is a significant shortage of bus drivers.
The APS Board said there will be six clinics next week for teacher and staff vaccines. They noted they have already seen an influx of educators getting vaccinated this week. All employees are expected to return unless they are high-risk.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company