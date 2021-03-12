APS to resume in-person learning April 5

Group activities will be limited. The APS Board said there will be no field trips, dances or pep rallies. Band and choir activities must be outdoors, and students must eat outdoors as well. Buses are expected to begin running April 5, although there is a significant shortage of bus drivers.

The APS Board said there will be six clinics next week for teacher and staff vaccines. They noted they have already seen an influx of educators getting vaccinated this week. All employees are expected to return unless they are high-risk.

