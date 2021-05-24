APS Board to finalize budget for next year | KOB 4

APS Board to finalize budget for next year

Casey Torres
Updated: May 24, 2021 07:59 AM
Created: May 24, 2021 07:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education is expected to finalize next year's operating costs Monday morning, and then send the budget to the state's public education department.

"The drop in enrollment is obviously the largest factor we're having to deal with," APS Superintendent Scott Elder said.

Data from the district shows 5,200 students did not re-enroll for the 2022 fiscal year that starts in July.

For comparison, the district general expects to lose around 1,200 students a year.

"We anticipate a majority of those students will come back, the problem is how do you budget for a number that you're not 100% sure what it's going to be," Elder said. "The way the legislature funded it this year, is that you can basically make an educated guess."

However, if that educated guess is off – the district will owe money. Right now, APS could lose $52 million from the loss of enrollment.

"Now some of that will be recovered if, when the kids come back, and I honestly think we'll have the majority of students come back," Elder said.

Next fiscal year's budget is due to the state's Public Education Department Wednesday. The PED could give its approval at the end of June.

"Honestly, when you get to this point, there's been a lot of discussions already, there's been a lot of back and forth," Elder said. "They may have some final questions. They usually do, but it's going to be approved."


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Unemployment system woes persist one year into pandemic
Unemployment system woes persist one year into pandemic
APD launches homicide investigation in southwest Albuquerque
APD launches homicide investigation in southwest Albuquerque
Beloved priest killed in crash in South Valley
Beloved priest killed in crash in South Valley
Three weekend house fires displace multiple Albuquerque residents
Three weekend house fires displace multiple Albuquerque residents
City of Albuquerque collects more than 150 firearms in gun buyback event
City of Albuquerque collects more than 150 firearms in gun buyback event