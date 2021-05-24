APS Board to finalize budget for next year

"We anticipate a majority of those students will come back, the problem is how do you budget for a number that you're not 100% sure what it's going to be," Elder said. "The way the legislature funded it this year, is that you can basically make an educated guess."

However, if that educated guess is off – the district will owe money. Right now, APS could lose $52 million from the loss of enrollment.

"Now some of that will be recovered if, when the kids come back, and I honestly think we'll have the majority of students come back," Elder said.

Next fiscal year's budget is due to the state's Public Education Department Wednesday. The PED could give its approval at the end of June.

"Honestly, when you get to this point, there's been a lot of discussions already, there's been a lot of back and forth," Elder said. "They may have some final questions. They usually do, but it's going to be approved."