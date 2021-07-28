APS board votes 5-1 to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APS board votes 5-1 to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

APS board votes 5-1 to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 28, 2021 05:27 PM
Created: July 28, 2021 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The APS board voted 5-1 Wednesday evening to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, including on buses, regardless of vaccination status.

This decision comes after the CDC issued new mask guidance Tuesday.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder, while presenting the proposal to the school board members, said the top reason to make a blanket mask policy is to avoid having students in two groups — vaccinated and unvaccinated.

APS leaders worried that would be hard to enforce. They were also concerned that unvaccinated students may feel sad or frustrated about being in that group, and, overall, that it may seem like students are not being treated equally.

The New Mexico Public Education Department said their COVID-19 Response Toolkit still stands for now as they review the latest recommendations with public health colleagues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 329 additional COVID-19 cases
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
Body of woman swept away in Albuquerque arroyo is recovered
New Mexico governor recommends residents wear masks indoors
New Mexico governor recommends residents wear masks indoors
CDC: Some New Mexico counties have 'substantial' COVID-19 community transmission rate
CDC: Some New Mexico counties have 'substantial' COVID-19 community transmission rate