APS board votes 5-1 to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The APS board voted 5-1 Wednesday evening to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, including on buses, regardless of vaccination status.
This decision comes after the CDC issued new mask guidance Tuesday.
APS Superintendent Scott Elder, while presenting the proposal to the school board members, said the top reason to make a blanket mask policy is to avoid having students in two groups — vaccinated and unvaccinated.
APS leaders worried that would be hard to enforce. They were also concerned that unvaccinated students may feel sad or frustrated about being in that group, and, overall, that it may seem like students are not being treated equally.
The New Mexico Public Education Department said their COVID-19 Response Toolkit still stands for now as they review the latest recommendations with public health colleagues.
Breaking: APS (@ABQschools) board votes 5-1 to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, including on busses, regardless of vaccination status.— Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) July 28, 2021
