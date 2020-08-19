APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester

Tommy Lopez
Updated: August 19, 2020 10:44 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 09:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Public Schools Board voted 6-1 Wednesday night to extend virtual learning through the first semester. In-person learning for most students will now have to wait until at least January. However, the district will make an exception for students with special needs.

The virtual meeting lasted about five hours. Parents and teachers seemed split about how to move forward.

Advertisement

"Albuquerque high school's online school policy has classes meeting only 90 minutes per week," said Heidi Pitts, a parent. "That's about one-third of the in-person classroom time as they got last year."

Pitts said online learning in inadequate and not substantial.

Kari Healey, a special needs teacher at Carlos Rey Elementary School, raised other concerns.

"Our families should be given the right to choose to send their students back to school using proper safety procedures," she said. "We are doing a disservice to our students with special needs, where remote learning is not appropriate."

However, others do not feel like it's safe to return to the classroom.

"It's unsafe to teach in-person, hybrid or otherwise, for the foreseeable future," said Kim Fisher, teacher at Albuquerque High School. "Given our school's antiquated ventilation system, not the fault of our maintenance staff, it is impossible for students and staff to remain safe under the hybrid model." 

APS Survey Results

56.3% say they're "very uncomfortable" with kids returning to school buildings
61.4% say it's an “unnecessary risk”

Transferring to a school that’s learning in-person: 
29.2% thinking about it
10.3% have done it already

Switching to homeschooling:
34.2% thinking about it
11.7% have already switched

*59,000 people surveyed, more than a 25% responded

COVID-19 Cases in Schools

APS reported that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 cases at schools:

East San Jose Elementary - 2 cases
Hawthorne Elementary - 1 case
Hayes Middle School - 1 case

The three schools are closed and are being cleaned.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS considers staying in virtual setting for entire semester
APS considers staying in virtual setting for entire semester
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases
Suspect identified in the killing of Jacqueline Vigil
Suspect identified in the killing of Jacqueline Vigil
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
Advertisement


APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester
APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester
Dr. Scrase addresses confusion over how COVID-19 numbers are calculated
Dr. Scrase addresses confusion over how COVID-19 numbers are calculated
Husband reacts after learning authorities identified the person who may have killed his wife
Husband reacts after learning authorities identified the person who may have killed his wife
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Albuquerque's West Side
Gov. Lujan Grisham's focuses on climate change during DNC speech
Gov. Lujan Grisham's focuses on climate change during DNC speech