APS Board votes to extend virtual learning through first semester

Kari Healey, a special needs teacher at Carlos Rey Elementary School, raised other concerns.

"Our families should be given the right to choose to send their students back to school using proper safety procedures," she said. "We are doing a disservice to our students with special needs, where remote learning is not appropriate."

However, others do not feel like it's safe to return to the classroom.

"It's unsafe to teach in-person, hybrid or otherwise, for the foreseeable future," said Kim Fisher, teacher at Albuquerque High School. "Given our school's antiquated ventilation system, not the fault of our maintenance staff, it is impossible for students and staff to remain safe under the hybrid model."

APS Survey Results

56.3% say they're "very uncomfortable" with kids returning to school buildings

61.4% say it's an “unnecessary risk”

Transferring to a school that’s learning in-person:

29.2% thinking about it

10.3% have done it already

Switching to homeschooling:

34.2% thinking about it

11.7% have already switched

*59,000 people surveyed, more than a 25% responded

COVID-19 Cases in Schools

APS reported that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 cases at schools:

East San Jose Elementary - 2 cases

Hawthorne Elementary - 1 case

Hayes Middle School - 1 case

The three schools are closed and are being cleaned.