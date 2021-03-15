APS Board of Education selects Scott Elder as superintendent

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to select Scott Elder as their new superintendent Monday morning.
In a statement, the board cited his knowledge of the district and their current challenges. Scott Elder has served as the district's interim superintendent since former APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy retired in 2020.
Elder is a product of the New Mexico education system and went to Albuquerque Academy. He later graduated from the University of New Mexico, where he earned his bachelor's degrees and master's degrees.
Elder began his career as a teacher as Highland High School in the 90s and has been in some role with APS ever since. He has served as a principal at McKinley Middle School, the Career Enrichment Center and Early College Academy, Highland High School, and Sandia High School.
Three board members voted no on Monday: Peggy Muller-Aragon, Barbara Petersen and Candelaria Patterson. The yes votes included Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, Lorenzo Garcia, Elizabeth Armijo, and David Peercy.
