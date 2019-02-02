APS bond election ends Tuesday

If approved, property taxes will increase by close to five percent.

According to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office, 101,050 ballots have already been received.

However, 53,136 have been returned as undeliverable. The clerk's office says they sent out about 422,000 and are ready for a huge rush as Tuesday's deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, those against the increase say the district should find better ways to pay for improvements.

"We should start by examining the resources we have available, the facilities we have available – maybe combining some schools, maybe reducing and selling off properties," said Paul Gessing of the Rio Grande Foundation.

Gessing says the district is spending more money on less students.

APS says these are needed changes that will help students be more competitive.

The clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. tonight for hand-delivered ballots.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.5 to cast their ballot in the APS bond election.