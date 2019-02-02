APS bond election ends Tuesday
Patrick Hayes
February 02, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools wants the public to vote on a 4.7 percent increase that, if approved, would give the district about $900 million.
The district says some of that money would go to security upgrades.
"One of the projects we have is the classroom door locks. We have 6,900 doors and we're changing the locks on those so they're more secured. Teachers can lock them from the inside, they're heavier duty. They're a better piece of security. We didn't go for the Star Wars stuff. We went for the real brick and mortar, common sense solutions," said Scott Elder, chief operations officer for APS.
If approved, property taxes will increase by close to five percent.
According to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office, 101,050 ballots have already been received.
However, 53,136 have been returned as undeliverable. The clerk's office says they sent out about 422,000 and are ready for a huge rush as Tuesday's deadline approaches.
Meanwhile, those against the increase say the district should find better ways to pay for improvements.
"We should start by examining the resources we have available, the facilities we have available – maybe combining some schools, maybe reducing and selling off properties," said Paul Gessing of the Rio Grande Foundation.
Gessing says the district is spending more money on less students.
APS says these are needed changes that will help students be more competitive.
The clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. tonight for hand-delivered ballots.
Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.5 to cast their ballot in the APS bond election.
