APS celebrates grand opening of International Center
Christina Rodriguez
March 28, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday Albuquerque Public Schools held the grand opening of their new International Center.
"We have tried to bridge the gap between refugees and the community here," said Mohammad Ismail, an APS refugee case manager.
The International Center will help connect the community to refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers. The goal is to break through language and culture barriers and offer a one-stop shop for families to learn about the resources available to them.
For more information, visit APS.edu or call APS at (505) 880-3700.
March 28, 2019
