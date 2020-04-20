APS Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder named as interim APS superintendent

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 20, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: April 20, 2020 09:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The APS Board of Education selected Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder to act as interim superintendent after Superintendent Raquel Reedy retires.
Reedy announced her retirement in October after serving more than four decades in public education.
On Monday, the board voted 6-0 for Elder to take the interim position. Board member Peggy Mueller Aragon abstained.
Elder, a third generation New Mexican, began his teaching career at Highland High School in 1991. He has served as a principal at McKinley Middle School, the Career Enrichment Center and Early College Academy, Highland High School, and Sandia High School.
“I am humbled by the board’s decision to name me interim superintendent,” Elder said after Monday’s meeting. “These are stressful times, and I will do my best to make sure students are at the center of every decision we make as we transition from distance learning back to the classroom. I am honored by the board’s trust in me and will continue to work alongside Superintendent Reedy and the entire APS leadership team as we conclude this school year and prepare for the next.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company