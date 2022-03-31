APS, CNM team up to address teacher shortage

"I had been considering applying for it before COVID hit and then I was laid off from my job," Lopez said. "That gave me a lot of time to kind of get my stuff together to apply for it, so it ended up being really good timing."

Now, she teaches special education, study skills and language arts with high school students of all grades.

"I'm by myself in the classroom," Lopez noted. "I just have my mentor teacher who I meet with twice a month."

In the program, people with a bachelor's degree take classes through CNM while co-teaching with an experienced teacher. Full pay and benefits are included, with a starting pay of $50,000 a year.

"The master teacher continues to provide support, along with the Special Ed Resource Department – and with APS mentoring for the next year and a half," said Mary Mercier, the program coordinator at APS. "So these folks, once they get their year of immersion, they jump into their own classrooms and this support continues for them for another year."

Lopez says you teach for four days and then get one day off to take your classes. There is also tuition assistance through APS, with the stipulation of a 3-year commitment to the district.

So far, 66 teachers have participated in the program and the application is open to accept almost 30 more.

"It is very appealing because there's financial support, they pay for the program – whereas when I was looking at getting a Master's in Fine Arts, I would've taken out more student loans and I'm already in a significant amount of student loan debt," Lopez stated. "Instead, I was able to still get my teaching license without you know, taking out more loans."

Lopez says the decision is also personal. She has two kids – a 14-year-old middle schooler who was diagnosed with dyslexia in second grade and a 5-year-old preschooler who is getting speech therapy for an articulation delay.

In each case, great teachers noticed and intervened. Now, Lopez can do the same for other kids too.

"It's been really wonderful to see that progression of not knowing how to read – and it being very frustrating – to becoming a really you know proficient reader and he really enjoys reading now," Lopez said. "Now, it's been a really great experience to see students grow over even just a short period of time."

If you'd like to apply for the program, the deadline is June 1. Details are available on the program's website.