APS considers adding 10 days to school year

Spencer Schacht
Updated: April 06, 2022 05:20 PM
Created: April 06, 2022 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is considering adding 10 days to the school year. The first day of classes would be July 27, and the school year would end on May 25.
Currently, the school year is 178 days long. The national average is actually 180 days, and more than 30 states require their school year to have at least 180 days in the classroom.
The APS board has considered making this change for the last few years, but it was always voted down.
The board will be discussing the Extended Learning Time Program at their meeting Monday evening.
