APS considers extending school year, asks for feedback
APS considers extending school year, asks for feedback

Marian Camacho
April 09, 2019 09:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APS officials say they are awaiting a signature from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on a bill that includes an option to lengthen the school year by 12 days.

In the meantime, Albuquerque Public School officials are asking for feedback from parents and guardians on the proposal for the longer school year.

APS says the move would cost a lot of money and the district would be competing with other districts around the state to secure funding for the change.

Some of the funding would go toward paying salaries for teacher and school staff. APS will also be looking at how the change would impact summer school, summer jobs and athletics.

District officials are asking for parent feedback on the proposed extension via email by Friday, April 12. 

The email to submit feedback is boarded@aps.edu.

Click here for more information on the proposed change from Superintendent Raquel Reedy.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 09, 2019 09:24 AM
Created: April 09, 2019 07:02 AM

