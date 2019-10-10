APS considers extending school year for all middle and elementary schools

“This could be an advantage for parents, especially working parents, to make sure their kids are learning and are well taken care of. They'll have transportation and regular school for two extra weeks,” she said.

All APS Middle and Elementary schools could face the possibility of an extra 10 days added to the beginning or end of the school year. The days may also be split up, but APS officials are looking for parent feedback first before any final decisions are made.

“I don't think I have a strong preference either way, but I think an extra 10 days in school probably wouldn't hurt anything,” said Matt Coen, a parent.

APS may not be the only school district that is impacted. The state Legislature allocated around $120 million in funding for extended learning aimed at closing opportunity and achievement gaps.

“Students who traditionally come from low economic families, have about 6,000 fewer hours opportunity for enriched, extracurricular educational learning opportunities that typically affect the summers or afterschool programs. That's only within the span of an elementary school grade level,” said Deputy Secretary of Teaching, Gwen Perea Warniment.

The Public Education Department is working with schools around the state to address that disparity.

