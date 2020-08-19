APS considers staying in virtual setting for entire semester

Holly Tyler, a second grade teacher at Adobe Acres Elementary, said there are a lot of things to consider.

"I think it's hard to keep kids six feet apart all day, especially when they haven't seen some of their friends since March," she said. "I also know that social skills are a huge part of a kids life and teaching on a computer screen and seeing their friends on a computer screen and doing that until Christmas is going to impact them socially. Like, there's pros and cons to both of them.



The presentation school officials will be going over during the meeting details plans for virtual learning. It says teachers should have at three hours of live instruction per day. The presentation also includes sample schedules for high school, middle school and elementary school students. Attendance is based on how much a student has engaged in remote learning.