APS creates preliminary plan for students who use medical marijuana

Justine Lopez
August 28, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Public Schools have come up with a preliminary plan to administer medical cannabis to students.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers made it legal for public schools to allow medical marijuana to be used on schools grounds.

Under APS’ plan, requirements restrict students who use medical cannabis from driving to school. Medical cannabis also cannot be stored on campus and will only be administered to students who can provide APS with copy of the form from the state health department that says the student is qualified.        

The current plan is not finalized. It will be presented to the APS Board of Education Policy and Instruction Committee Sept. 11.

To read the plan, click here.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 28, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 08:44 PM

