APS East Mountain Schools dismissed early due to winter weather

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 04, 2020 11:19 AM
Created: February 04, 2020 11:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools has made the decision to dismiss East Mountain schools early due to the winter weather conditions.
Families will need to pick up their students from school. Bus services will not be running.
All sports practices, parent meetings, and other school-related activities have also been canceled.
